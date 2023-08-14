MILTON — American Truck Plazas LLC, located at the Interstate 80 interchange in Turbot Township, Northumberland County, will receive $965,997 in federal funds to install a charging station.

The allotted funds were noted in a press release issued Monday announcing $33.8 million in federal funds being distributed across the state as part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula program, part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

