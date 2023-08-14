MILTON — American Truck Plazas LLC, located at the Interstate 80 interchange in Turbot Township, Northumberland County, will receive $965,997 in federal funds to install a charging station.
The allotted funds were noted in a press release issued Monday announcing $33.8 million in federal funds being distributed across the state as part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula program, part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Across the nation, $7.5 billion is being allocated as part of the program, in an effort to make electric vehicle (EV) charging stations more accessible to all Americans.
The allocation was announced by Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Mike Carroll, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.), Federal Highway Administration Deputy Administrator Andrew Rogers, and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) announced the first round of conditional awards for federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) funding.
Fifty-four projects in 35 counties were selected. The $33.8 million federal allocation is part of the $171.5 million PennDOT will receive and distribute for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure over five years.
Moving forward, a National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) public involvement process will begin for each project. Projects can begin after those processes are successfully completed and agreements with each recipient are executed. Some projects may begin as early as late 2023.
The NEVI funds support the planning, design, construction, operation, and maintenance of charging sites. The PA NEVI program is a reimbursement program and applicants are required to provide a minimum 20% match. PennDOT received 271 unique funding submissions requesting $165.4 million for this round of investments.
