WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 West Fourth St., Williamsport, will be closed through Monday, Jan. 4, in accordance with the latest state-wide restrictions.
The museum's holiday exhibit, "A Holiday Jewel Box at a County Gem: Quilts, Silver and Jade at the Taber" will continue through Jan. 16.
While the museum is closed, staff will be available via phone at 570-326-3326 and email info@tabermuseum.org between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Staff will not be available Dec. 24, Dec. 25 and Dec. 31.
For more information, visit www. tabermuseum.org.
