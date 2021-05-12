LEWISBURG — Children’s foods were among the items requested by organizers of an upcoming food drive to benefit Haven Ministries.
The Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society (SVES) food drive will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 15, outdoors in the parking area of the East Buffalo Township Municipal Building, 589 Fairground Road, Lewisburg.
“Things such spaghetti sauces, noodles and boxed items,” Patty Arduini, SVES president, suggested for donation. “Children’s items like canned ravioli, spaghetti and Beefaroni.”
Smaller quantities, such as what a small family could finish without waste, were also requested rather than “institutional size” items.
“The reason we have chosen to do this in the month of May is because Haven Ministries has seen some financial hardships right now,” Arduini added. “(It’s) because of the pandemic and the number of families they are now servicing.”
The SVES also raised $500 for the Haven Ministry Center. They have previously collected toys and stuffed animals for the ecumenical nonprofit which provides emergency shelter, food, referral help and life skills education for people in need.
Arduini noted the SVES would meet in person starting at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 13 at the Donald Heiter Community Center, 100 N. Fifth St., Lewisburg. In the meantime, online access to SVES gatherings would still be available via www.susquehannavalleyethicalsociety.org.
