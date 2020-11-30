EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Crafts, foods, entertainment and plenty of space will be featured at an upcoming holiday event.
A new Holiday Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 at the Lewisburg Farmer’s Market, 600 Fairground Road, Lewisburg.
Vendors will be safely spaced outdoors across 100,000 square feet at the side of the Lewisburg Farmer’s Market, said Karen Teichman, event coordinator.
“We took the government’s recommendations seriously when we planned this,” Teichman said. “All of the booths are spread out very nicely. There is a lot of open air and free space.”
Gerald Stauffer, Lewisburg Farmer’s Market owner, said vendors will be set up on what is usually a space for parking.
“Not only does it show how well we’ve planned (the market) but how big of an event we expect,” Stauffer said.
However, accommodations have been made for extra parking space. A shuttle bus will be running frequently between the parking area of the Pawling Athletic Complex and the market.
Facial covering will be required for shuttle riders, which will be running at intervals of about 15 minutes.
Teichman said vendors would include a crafter who makes pet beds out of dresser drawers. Experts in wood decor, utensils, jewelry and apparel will be among the many scheduled to be on hand.
Food vendors would also be plentiful and include sellers of breakfast sandwiches, baked good, coffee, meat, cheeses and others.
Plywood nutcrackers, accented by lights, were new additions to the market. Teichman said the handiwork of Beth O’Connell of Kratzerville was put up at the entrance to the market building during a recent work party.
Teichman noted Sunset Rotary Club of Lewisburg would help young people make pine cone bird feeders. Haven to Home, the canine rescue organization, will bring dogs dressed in costumes for selfies.
The Public Library for Union County will be selling salsa as a fundraiser and Dr. Brad Grey would offer a blacksmithing demonstration. For people in search of the familiar ringing of a Salvation Army bell, a kettle and bell-ringer will be there.
Live entertainment would also be featured, starting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with “TL and KJ” on the porch. From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. “The Famous, Ricky and Harv” would also be featured on the porch. Shockwave Sound provide recorded music all day, including sounds of the season.
Teichman said at 11 a.m. the William Cameron Engine Company planned to deliver Santa and the Grinch. The day would also be highlighted by an appearance by cast members of the latest installment of the Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker.
