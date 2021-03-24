EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — District parents logged into an online meeting Tuesday night with questions about how their young students may transition from cyber school, charter school or home schooling to district schools.
Dr. Jennifer Polinchock, Lewisburg Area School District superintendent, led the town hall-style gathering which included building principals and administrators.
Unless students are registered in district e-school, Polinchock said parents will need to re-register their children for the 2021-22 school year. Their records for the current year will be taken into consideration for classroom placement or courses needed at the middle school or high school.
“We are not going to make a big deal out of it, like where we would have a student stand up and announce they were in some alternative setting the prior year,” Polinchock told a district parent. “The students may very well know that. Teachers are going to be mindful of the fact that kids would have missed some of the experiences they would get in the Lewisburg Area School District.”
Groups of students who were close friends may seek to revive those friendships after a year in another school situation. Teachers and guidance counselors will also be working with students toward that outcome.
Cathy Moser, LASD assistant superintendent, said 488 students had opted out of the district at the start of the school year. About 50% have since returned to district schooling with an undetermined number to return in the school year ahead.
Chris Ruhl, Kelly Elementary School principal, said students basically enjoy interaction with classmates in an in-person situation. Though some things have changed, the core of instruction from the teacher is pretty much as it has been before.
“Yes, there are some desk shields up, and people are wearing masks,” Ruhl said. “But you go out to recess and kindergartners are playing ‘duck-duck-goose’ and the third graders are playing soccer and football.”
Jeremiah Bennett, Linntown Intermediate School principal, said it usually takes about three days to prepare for a returning student. He said they are being distributed as equally as possible from classroom to classroom.
Bennett added that it is great if a student returns at a marking period break. But if not, they can deal with it and teachers are doing their best to get students back into the flow of learning.
Though a 3-foot social distancing minimum may be permitted, Polinchock said the district would stick with a 6-foot minimum. According to quarantine guidelines, fewer people would be caught up in a quarantine if someone tested positive.
As for the school year ahead, Polinchock said there has been no discussion to date of social distancing and facial masks.
“Once the pandemic is declared over, that is when we have herd immunity and vaccines would be available for children like they are anticipating into the fall of next year, there wouldn’t be a need to have those strategies in place.”
However, an attendee was skeptical that children would be vaccinated by the fall and asked if the district planned to start the year with some mitigation strategies in place.
“We would follow whatever the Department of Education and the Department of Health puts out,” Polinchock said. “If they feel it is necessary to have strategies in place until children have the opportunity to be vaccinated, then we’ll put those in place. There is no discussion about the next school year at those two levels yet.”
Polinchock speculated that state guidance could come by June, as the picture for the school year ahead is clearer. She added that schools could be used as student vaccination sites, with parental consent, much like what happened when the H1N1 virus was a threat.
