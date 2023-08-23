NEW BERLIN — A portion of Little Mexico Road will be closed in Jackson Township, Snyder County Monday, Aug. 28, for maintenance work.
Little Mexico Road will be closed between Benfer Drive and the Little Mexico Campground while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) bridge crew performs maintenance work between the hours of 8:00 AM and 2:00 PM, weather permitting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.