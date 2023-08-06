Giving closet granted $10K

LEWISBURG — The Union County Giving Closet, in Lewisburg, has received a $10,000 grant from the Women’s Giving Circle of the Community Giving Foundation to support its monthly clothing distribution program.
Alison Collins, president of the Union County Giving Closet, said the funds will be used to purchase clothing and shoes for children whose families are enrolled in the Union County Food Bank.
“We currently rely on a large portion of gently used, donated clothing to fill requests, but we are always striving to provide new clothing tailored to the specific likes and interests of the recipient. The Women’s Giving Circle grant will allow us to meet the increasing demand we are seeing for children’s clothing requests, “said Collins.
The Union County Giving Closet is a 501c3 nonprofit founded in 2022 that provides new and gently used clothing and shoes for children — from birth through age 18 — whose families are enrolled in the Union County Food Bank.
Each child receives two clothing request packages per year that includes: Seven outfits, one pair of shoes, one set of pajamas, one new pack of socks and one new pack of underwear.
The Union County Giving Closet has filled 248 clothing request packages for children in our community since May 2022. For more information or other ways to get involved,
The Women’s Giving Circle is a program of the Community Giving Foundation, which manages more than 300 charitable funds to improve the quality of life in the Central Susquehanna area.
