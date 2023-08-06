Giving closet granted $10K

From left, Dr. Elizabeth Winder, secretary of the Union County Giving Closet; Alison Collins, president of the Union County Giving Closet; Amanda Stutzman, Steering Committee member of the Women's Giving Circle; and Christine Orlando, director of Philanthropy of the Community Giving Foundation.

 PROVIDED BY ALISON COLLINS

LEWISBURG — The Union County Giving Closet, in Lewisburg, has received a $10,000 grant from the Women’s Giving Circle of the Community Giving Foundation to support its monthly clothing distribution program.

Alison Collins, president of the Union County Giving Closet, said the funds will be used to purchase clothing and shoes for children whose families are enrolled in the Union County Food Bank.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.