MILTON — Thirteen COVID-19 cases are being reported across three of the Milton Area School District’s buildings.
Milton’s online COVID-19 dashboard was reset after the district moved Buagher elementary, the middle and high schools to a virtual learning model for the past week, due to increased COVID cases.
In-person learning resumed Tuesday, with the dashboard reporting new cases across the district.
The following are being reported:
• Baugher elementary: Three students quarantined.
• White Deer elementary: Three students positive; two students presumed positive; and 18 students quarantined.
• Middle school: Five students positive; three students presumed positive; 10 students quarantined; one staff member qurantined.
• High school: Five students positive; 12 students quarantined; one staff member quarantined.
