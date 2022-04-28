STATE COLLEGE — The Nittany Valley Writers Network will host an open reading from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, in the Schlow Library Community Room, State College.
Attendees can bring a short writing sample to share, or come to listen and meet other writers.
The Nittany Valley Writers Network is a sharing, supportive, inspiring community linking local writers of all genres and levels of experience.
For more information, contact Dave at dmarvin14@msn.com.
