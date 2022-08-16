Bucknell to present 'The State of American Democracy'

Condoleezza Rice

 Provided by Steve Gladfelter

LEWISBURG — Condoleezza Rice, the first female African American secretary of state and first woman to serve as national security adviser, will kick off the return of the Bucknell Forum speaker series, appearing via Zoom for a virtual exchange hosted by University President John Bravman at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, in the Weis Center for the Performing Arts.

Rice will be one of five nationally renowned speakers who will discuss the theme “The State of American Democracy” in this year’s Bucknell Forum — a speaker series that since 2007 has featured national leaders, scholars and commentators who have examined various issues from multidisciplinary and diverse viewpoints. Past Forum speakers have included primatologist Jane Goodall, award-winning documentary filmmaker Ken Burns, and CNN broadcast journalist and political commentator Anderson Cooper.

