State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
SELINSGROVE — A Middleburg woman was arrested after police said she was over the legal limit following a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation.
The stop allegedly occurred at 1:17 a.m. Sept. 9 along West Pine Street and Susquehanna Avenue, Selinsgrove, Snyder County. The unnamed woman was arrested after she was “manifestly intoxicated” and admitted to recent consumption of alcohol, police reported. A 2013 Mazda CX5 was stopped.
3-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a three-vehicle crash at 3:01 p.m. Sept. 4 along South Old Trail, south of Roosevelt Avenue, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
James E. Kurtz, 27, of Mount Pleasant Mills, was traveling north when it struck the rear of a 2008 Ford Escape driven by an unnamed 17-year-old Middleburg boy, then hit the rear of a 2010 Nissan Sentra driven by Gwennina M. Zettlemoyer, 23, of Williamsport. Passengers Kevin J. Belle McRae, 24, of Philadelphia, and a 3-year-old in the Nissan were not injured. Troopers said each of the vehicles was disabled.
Kurtz will be cited with following too closely.
1-vehicle crash
SPRING TOWNSHIP — A Beaver Springs woman sustained a suspected minor injury following a one-vehicle crash at 6:31 p.m. Sept. 8 along Route 522 south, east of Snyder Avenue, Snyder County.
Jessica A. Ressel, 47, was traveling west in a 2018 Hyundai Accent when the vehicle went out of control in a left curve, off the north side of the roadway, struck brush on an embankment and came to rest atop the embankment, police noted. Ressel was belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger-Lewistown.
She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Possession with intent to deliver
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to Valley Lodge to assist a constable with a warrant arrest and arrested two others for alleged possession of a large amount of illegal narcotics.
The incident was reported at 9:39 p.m. Aug. 27 along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Joseph Krum, 40, of Sunbury, allegedly broke multiple windows when police made contact and attempted an arrest. Additional drugs and paraphernalia were found in the room, police noted. Krum and Christina Snyder, 34, of Sunbury, were arrested and charged.
Theft by deception
PENN TOWNSHIP — Someone cashed unauthorized checks from the bank account of a 46-year-old Selinsgrove man, police reported.
The incident was reported at 8 a.m. Sept. 10 from Deerfield Court, Penn Township, Snyder County. The amount taken was $19,030.05, police said. An investigation is ongoing.
Trespass
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A Danville man was apprehended after fleeing the scene where he allegedly attempted to pry open the door to a residential trailer.
The incident was reported at 5:19 p.m. Sept. 7 along Broadway Road, Jackson Township, Snyder County. Michael Hartzell, 26, was arrested, charged and arraigned, police noted.
Harassment
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A father and son were cited after police responded to a reported domestic at 2:25 p.m. Sept. 6 along Summit Road, Washington Township, Snyder County.
Marlin Marks 80, and Marlin Marks 55, of Middleburg, were cited, police reported.
State Police At Montoursville ATV crash (injuries)
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A Muncy man sustained a suspected serious injury and four others involved escaped injury when an ATV rolled at 5:19 p.m. Sept. 4 along Fogelman Road, north of Claire Road, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Brad C. Kunkle, 49, was driving a Textron Alterra 450 northbound when it crashed and overturned. Kunkle was not wearing safety equipment, police noted, and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport. Four others, all of Muncy, escaped injury.
The crash remains under investigation, police noted.
2-vehicle crash
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 4:44 p.m. Aug. 5 along Lycoming Mall Drive, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
A 2015 Kia Sedona driven by an unnamed person rearended a 2017 Chevrolet Express, police reported. The vehicle were traveling westbound and the Chevrolet had slowed to make a turn. The driver of the Kia was cited with careless driving, police noted.
Hit and run
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A vehicle backed into another vehicle at 7:04 p.m. Aug. 22 in the parking lot of Turkey Hill, 276, Route 87, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
The 2000 Ford F-250 backed into the vehicle then fled the scene, police noted.
Hit and run
WOLF TOWNSHIP — A vehicle rearended another vehicle then fled the scene at 6:33 p.m. Aug. 29 along Route 405, north of Sawmill Road, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said the vehicle struck a 2009 Ford Focus driven by Briana D. Cheunes, 42 of Pennsdale, then fled. The suspect vehicle is described as a black SUV.
Disorderly conduct
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A 30-year-old man, who was not identified, was cited after troopers responded to a report of an intoxicated individual.
The alleged incident was reported at 7:48 p.m. Sept. 9 along Route 54, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Dog attack
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A dog described as a shepherd mix attacked a 52-year-old Montoursville woman.
The attack was reported at 9 p.m. Sept. 7 along Fairfield Church Road, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County. The woman was attacked without provocation, police noted. The dog was a tan/brown color and weighed approximately 50 pounds. The dog had a red heart on its collar.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.