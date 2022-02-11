MEDFORD, Mass. — Tufts University recently announced the dean's list for the fall semester. Dean's list honors require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.
Local students named to the list include:
• Anthony Bhangdia, of Lewisburg, Class of 2025
• Tommy Bhangdia, of Lewisburg, Class of 2022
(0) comments
