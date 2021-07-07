HARRISBURG — A new state law empowers parents to decide whether their children should advance to the next grade level or be held back a year due to learning disruptions created during COVID-19, according to Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman (R-Pa. 34).
The additional optional year of education was provided in Act 66 of 2021, which Corman authored. The option would only apply to the 2021-2022 school year to help manage learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parents who wish to pursue the additional optional year of education for their children must complete and return a standardized form to their school district no later than July 15. The deadline allows school districts enough time to plan for changes in class sizes for the upcoming school year.
The form is available on the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s website at www.education.pa.gov. The Department of Education also developed a Frequently Asked Questions page about the new law and encouraged all school districts to make the form available on their websites as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.