Kiwanis contribute to YMCA

MILTON — An organization dedicated to serving children recently provided a boost to a program which has provided thousands of meals to kids in the community.
Members of the Kiwanis Club of Milton/Warrior Run visited the Milton YMCA this week to present a $200 donation to the organization’s Food Service Program.
Shirley McPherrin, a club board member, said the club learned of the YMCA’s Food Service Program through Karen Fry, a club board member who also serves on the Milton YMCA’s board.
It was a natural fit for the Kiwanis Club to contribute to the YMCA’s program.
“We’re focused on doing things for kids in the community,” McPherrin said.
Ron Marshall, the Milton YMCA’s branch executive director, offered thanks to the club for the donation.
“The support of the Kiwanis Club of Milton/Warrior Run is invaluable to us,” Marshall said. “It’s greatly appreciated.”
He said the YMCA is thankful for all of the contributions it receives for the food program.
“(The) support helps us to further our mission through providing nutritious and healthy meals and snacks to children throughout the community and surrounding areas,” Marshall said. “Our food programs at the Milton YMCA have done wonderful things and have served many children who need healthy meals and snacks to better their moods, improve their memory and much, much more.”
In 2019, Marshall said approximately 950 children received meals through the YMCA’s year-round program and its Summer Food Service Program.
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last March, through mid January of this year, Marshall said nearly 2,000 children were served more than 140,000 meals and snacks through the organization’s food programs.
In addition to providing daily meals to children enrolled in the Milton YMCA’s child care programs, Assistant Director of Daycare and Food Service Manager Maddie Masevicius said earlier this year the organization is providing 235 weekly meals to families in the Shikellamy School District.
Those meals, Marshall said, go to students who are enrolled in virtual learning and cannot get to the school to pick up their lunches.
The YMCA is also providing supper and snacks for children 18 and under through a drive-thru food distribution, held from 2 to 3 p.m. each Wednesday.
McPherrin said the Kiwanis Club of Milton/Warrior Run is also continuing to serve.
Meetings are held on the last Thursday of each month via Zoom.
For more information on becoming a member of the club, call McPherrin at 570-713-7974.
