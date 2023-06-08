NEW COLUMBIA — A portion of Old Route 15 in White Deer Township, Union County, will be closed for a railroad crossing replacement project.
On Thursday, June 15 through Tuesday, June 20, Old Route 15 will be closed to through traffic between New Columbia Road and Leiser Road, while the contractor for the Union County Industrial Railroad replaces the railroad crossing south of GAF.
