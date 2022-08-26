Evangelical group urges faith voters to ditch support of Mastriano

The new Vote Common Good billboard.

 Pennlive/The Patriot-News

HARRISBURG — A progressive evangelical group has rolled out a billboard campaign urging conservative faith voters to reconsider their vote in November.

In particular, Vote Common Good is urging evangelical voters to ditch their support for GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.

