LEWISBURG — Prior to being interrupted by a Friday afternoon downpour, the sidewalks of Lewisburg were coming to life with vibrant colors.
Artists of all ages gathered along Market Street to showcase their talents during the annual Lewisburg Sidewalk Chalk Festival.
Landscapes, animals, and pop culture icons are just a few examples of the images seen by those walking through downtown.
Participants registered for a chance to win one of several prizes, including gift certificates and other donated items from area businesses.
Entries were split into age groups of: Six and under, 7 to 9, 10 to 13, 14 to 18, and 19 and up.
While participants were still signing up as of 1:30 p.m., event organizer Della Hutchison noted 160 participants had pre-registered by 6 p.m. Thursday.
"I would expect that we might have about 300 people all told today, but you just never know," said Hutchison.
Hutchison noted that Friday's heat and rain would be a factor in the turnout for the event.
"We're hoping that we will get away without any of the R-A-I-N stuff." Hutchison stated, "And you know, if it happens, it happens."
The rain did fall Friday afternoon, but Hutchison shared that it added a unique quality to the chalk festival.
"Everybody goes into it knowing it's a fugitive art," she said. "Enjoy it while you can, because it's not going to be here forever. I think that's one of the things that makes it really special for people."
Part of the festival's fun, Hutchison said, is being able to socialize with other participants.
The 2022 festival winner, Michelle Tavares, was this year's featured artist, creating her own chalk art throughout the day.
"I entered last year's chalk festival for the first time," said Tavares. "I am a freelance artist. I don't work in chalk. I work in paint and graphic design, but I thought it would be fun to enter with my kids last year, and ended up winning."
Tavares was hard at work, creating an image of a toucan on the corner of Market and South Third streets.
She noted the challenges that come with creating artwork using an unfamiliar medium.
"I think the biggest challenge is actually the sidewalk itself. The texture is so gritty." Tavares explained. "I had to actually erase and start over because I wouldn't be able to get the detail I had hoped to get in."
She was excited to be trying her hand at chalk art once more.
"It's just something different to do," Tavares said. "It's nice to be outside, and it's a chance to be off my computer."
"This is a true community event," Hutchison said. "We do it because we love it, and we're always grateful whenever we have volunteers.
