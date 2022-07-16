State Police at Milton
Theft of lost/mislaid property
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Brittany Pinchak, 31, of Milton, reported losing $500 cash at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
The money was reported missing at 3:17 p.m. July 13.
Theft
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Heather Powell, 46, of West Milton, reported the theft of a Razer brand non-motorized pink two wheel, valued at $85, from a 2007 Kia.
The theft occurred between 11 p.m. July 11 and 8:45 a.m. July 12 at 513 High St., White Deer Township, Union County.
Shamokin Dam Police Department
Vehicle pursuit
SHAMOKIN DAM — Edward Francis Ozga, 34, of Sunbury, was taken into custody on multiple charges following a vehicle pursuit which occurred at 11:03 a.m. July 14 beginning in the area of North Eighth Avenue and Routes 11/15, Shamokin Dam.
Police said a BMW driven by Ozga was traveling at a high rate of speed, passing vehicles in a turning lane. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle for a half-mile before it came to a stop in a dead-end parking lot.
Ozga was allegedly found to have a 10-month-old, who was not properly restrained, in the car. He was found to be wanted by agencies in two different states on bench warrants for failing to appear.
Ozga was charged by Shamokin Dam police with endangering welfare of child, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, violations of use of certificate inspection, operation of vehicle without official certificate of inspection, registration and certificate of title required and required financial responsibility.
He was locked up in the Snyder County Prison on $7,500 bail.
