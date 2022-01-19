LEWISBURG — Residents skeptical that Derrstown Village will grow unchecked brought a scenario of consequences to the Tuesday evening meeting of Lewisburg Borough Council.
Ed and Susan Cox, St. Anthony Street residents, anticipated vehicular traffic along a borough alley and floodplain issues for when residential development on the former greenhouse site is completed. A suspicion that the size of the development will increase from eight to 12 townhouses also loomed.
Susan claimed storm water runoff would be an issue, possibly leading to flooding. She produced a 1972 photo purportedly from the Agnes storm which showed most of the greenhouses on the site at the time under water.
However, Debra Sulai, council president said eight townhouses and one single family home were all that has been approved for the property on the north side of St. Anthony between Second and Third streets.
Borough Manager Bill Lowthert said it was his understanding that the developer has either purchased or has an option to purchase a property adjacent to the greenhouse property for additional townhouses.
“But we don’t have any land development plans in,” Lowthert said. “There is nothing that the borough has to know exactly what is going on yet. The developer hasn’t gotten that far in the process. All they’ve done is go to the Zoning Hearing Board and ask for variances.”
Lowthert added that whether the Zoning Hearing Board grants variances requested would determine the direction of future plans. Suggestions made included keeping track of Planning Commission actions including addition of conditional use hearings.
Ed Cox noted his service on Borough Council in introductory remarks.
Elsewhere, issuance of Lewisburg Borough social gathering permits was suspended earlier in the month.
Steven Beattie, emergency management coordinator, asked Buffalo Valley Regional Police to stop issuing permits for more than a specified number of people amid a spike of coronavirus hospitalizations.
However, Wilder Brice, a Bucknell University student, told council that suspending legal social gatherings forces students to crowd restaurants or other places they might not have otherwise. He suspected the capacity of such places could be overwhelmed, thus further spreading the virus at a faster rate.
Brice also told council limiting student options, staying in their rooms in some cases, essentially permitted hidden alcohol consumption. He suggested the borough consider extending a facial covering directive, and noted the rise in hospitalizations happened while students were largely away from campus.
Jordi Comas, council vice president, said choices of action were slim but the suspension of permits was the best thing to do to minimize the spread of the virus. He also encouraged Brice to return to campus and convince others to continue responsible behavior.
Sulai added the objective was to ease bottleneck of patients in the local hospital Emergency Department. Permitting large social gatherings with alcohol served could exacerbate an already difficult situation.
“When we allow social gatherings when we give party permits for gatherings of 125 when alcohol is served,” Sulai said. “I believe in a three-to-one ratio, that for every call for emergency services there is one for something else and there are three for alcohol poisoning.”
The decision would likely be revisited once the rate of hospitalizations retreats.
