LEWISBURG — More than 40 people turned out Monday evening to hear two state representatives talk about the political climate in Harrisburg.
The Susquehanna Valley Conservatives hosted Reps. Jamie Flick (R-83) and David Rowe (R-85).
Although there has been a 2% increase in the proposed 2023-2024 budget, Rowe believes Gov. Josh Shaprio’s proposal isn’t all bad.
According to Rowe, Shapiro is proposing eliminating a cell phone tax, but he plans to raise a 9-1-1 tax.
On school funding, Rowe said “the money should follow the students.” He is a big proponent of a parent’s right to choose which school to send their children to.
Rowe is on the state judiciary committee, and plans to shoot down any kind of gun legislation.
Some bills Rowe plans to introduce include one that would draw down the inheritance tax on families.
He also plans to introduce a bill that would restore contract opportunities to veterans who own their own businesses.
“This gives veterans an opportunity to give back to their communities in which they live. It’s something we passed out of the House last year with strong bipartisan support,” said Rowe.
Heis also looking to sponsor a hospital price transparency bill.
Rowe is in favor of eliminating local property taxes.
He claimed Democrats in the House are trying to shut down debate, and the speaker of the House is not recognizing members on the floor for debate.
Rowe said to actually have a Republican House member get a bill on the floor you have to have a Democrat introduce it, since the House is now controlled by the Democrats.
“I’ve been speaking to Democrats as well to get my bills introduced,” said Rowe.
“I’m very optimistic about the future,” he said. “There are good freshmen coming in that really want to make a difference in our state and do the right things. We are going to try to get things done in a bipartisan way if possible. We just have to break through the political stalemates. But, not everything is bad in Harrisburg.”
Flick talked about the state opioid monies and said 15% of those funds can be used to help train police departments deal with mental health issues arising from addiction.
He is looking to introduce legislation that would allow substitute teachers to work public schools even if they don’t have a four-year degree. Flick feels there are people that have a lot of life experiences that would qualify them to teach.
Flick said he grew up on a farm in Lycoming County, and went to a community college, where he earned an associates degree. He then started his own software company which serves the mental health sector.
He is a father of six, with two adopted from Brooklyn, N.Y., former fresh air kids whose parents gave up rights to have the children live with Flick, in a less hostile environment.
Two years ago, Flick said he and his daughter were driving through Delaware when he suffered a stroke, causing significant brain damage, which he jokingly said made him “fit for a state office.”
Following his stroke, Flick had intense speech therapy, and decided to give up control of his software business and run for state representative.
