New pump track a hit with kids

WATSONTOWN — Three years after a group of local teenagers presented their proposal for a skate park to the Watsontown Borough Council, a pump track has successfully been installed in Memorial Park.
The elliptical fiberglass skating track, which measures 53-feet long and 20-feet wide, was made possible through a $32,000 grant from the Department of Community Economic Development (DCED) awarded to the borough in the summer. The track was ordered in February from the American Ramp Company and the components were delivered on Wednesday, June 22. On Saturday, June 24, American Ramp Company employees arrived to assemble the track
“What council liked about it is that skateboarders can use it, kids on bikes can do it too,” said Borough Manager Jay Jarrett. The track can also be used by riders on scooters or roller skates.
“If it proves popular we have the option to add on to it and change the layout, so if it proves to be a popular recreation, council has the option to say we can expand this,” Jarrett added, referencing the modular design of the track, which can be reconfigured with additional sections.
“We’re pretty proud of our parks here in Watsontown, they get a lot of use. So when a little kid is on the swings maybe big brother or sister is on the skate track,” said Jarrett. “It sounds like it’s already getting use, it’s new and hopefully it’ll keep getting used.”
Alec Frey, 14, said he and his friends are excited to have the track ready for summer.
While the track is already in use by local skaters, Jarrett said a ribbon cutting ceremony by the borough will be held sometime in the future. He noted that Sen. John Gordner (R-27) and Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) helped the borough secure the grant funding for the track and wanted to make sure they could both be present at its official unveiling. Jarrett said Gordner has a standing invitation to ride the first lap around the track after the ceremony.
In the meantime, two local businesses — TK Tackle and Rich Port Adventure Company — are planning their own kickoff event at the track, to be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 9. The event will feature food vendors and a DJ.
“We want to make it a high energy hype-up for the kids,” said Troy Kitner, co-owner of TK Tackle. “We’ve talked to several different skaters, BMX riders, so hopefully we’re bringing in a couple guests to show off at the track.”
