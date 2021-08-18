HARRISBURG — Additional state resources have been made available to assist in a renovation and expansion project at the Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, according to Sen. John R. Gordner (R-27) and Rep. David Millard (R-109).
Funds, in the amount of $300,000, will be provided via the state budget, which was approved by the General Assembly in June. This amount will be in addition to the $1 million in state funds which were announced in July of 2019.
The renovation of the Vo-Tech is expected to have a total cost of approximately $16.8 million.
