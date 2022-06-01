May ASPIRES Awards presented

MIFFLINBURG — As the final days of the 2021-2022 school year come to a close, the May ASPIRES award recipients at the Mifflinburg Intermediate School were announced by Principal Philip Haggenstaller.
Each month students who have displayed model behaviors such as kindness, respect and responsibility are chosen by their homeroom teachers to receive this award which is sponsored by the Mifflinburg Kiwanis club. Each will receive a certificate and a token cash amount at the final school assembly.
Representing third grade is Whitney Clark, daughter of Sheila and Caleb Clark of Lewisburg. Mrs. Vega is her teacher and she cites math as her favorite subject. Whitney enjoys playing softball and doing gymnastics, and loves going to the beach. She hopes to become a teacher.
In Mrs. Kresley’s fourth grade, Madilynn Little is being recognized. She is the daughter of Felicia Renninger of Millmont and Timothy Little. Madilynn’s favorite subject is science and she hopes to become a veterinarian.
Gennessa Smith, a fifth grader in Mrs. Snayberger’s homeroom, will be moving on to the middle school next year. She lives in Millmont with her parents, Kathleen and Terry Smith. Gennessa enjoys science classes and is involved in the Art Club. Outside of school, she likes to play basketball and soccer, and going to Penn’s Cave. Her hopes are to become a singer/songwriter.
