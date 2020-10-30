LEWISBURG — Higher rates of testing for COVID-19, and higher positive test numbers, could be linked to the availability of tests.
So noted Angela K. Lahr, Evangelical Community Hospital vice president of clinical operations, on the eve of a move of the hospital’s COVID-19 test site. Lahr conceded the current test site behind the McCann School of Business and Technology was contributing to higher statewide total numbers of tests given.
“When we constructed the initial site, we anticipated testing about 50 patients per day,” Lahr said. “On average today, we are testing about 80 patients per day. We have a fair number of days where we are well over 100 patients.”
The single-day high, Lahr noted, was over 150 COVID-19 tests in an eight-hour day. She said it illustrated both the need for tests in the area and that the hospital was filling it.
Lahr said the open-air tent attached to the Evangelical Community Hospital Mobile Medical Unit served reasonably well.
However, a more permanent structure will serve as a test site starting at 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2 at North 15th and St. Mary streets, East Buffalo Township. It will still offer drive-through service and be somewhat open-air, but will be more weather resistant that the current tent.
People being tested will enter the building on one side and exit on the other. Orange plastic cones will direct their vehicles safely through the building and back onto the street.
“The concept we had at the existing site worked extremely well,” said Curtis Yeager, Evangelical Community Hospital associate vice president of quality, safety and risk. “It has proven itself as a good method of conducting the collection of the samples. We tried to keep and preserve that same concept in this new site.”
Yeager said though patients will still not exit their vehicles, the more temperate site will be more comfortable for patients and staff in cooler weather. He added that the site logistics were about the same and can be adapted to accommodate more patients as the conventional respiratory illness season gets going.
The new structure has seen many prior uses. It was made available as part of the joint venture which owns the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
“There was a need of repair and work to make it functional,” Yeager added. “(But) the amount of work was relatively minimal and ideally had the perfect flow to be able to let us do what we need to do.”
Lahr recommended that people who believe they need a test first reach out to their primary care provider. The provider can send an order directly to a collection site or the patient can pick up the order and bring it with them.
“However, if a patient does not have a primary care provider but they still feel they are in need of testing for COVID, they can come to the site without an order,” Lahr said. “They will be asked a series of health screening questions. If those questions indicate they are a candidate for testing, one of our providers will write the order for them and we can proceed with the testing.”
Lahr said patients should bring a driver’s license and note they will collect insurance information for billing. A person’s physician or a provider at the test site will call with results within two-to-four days.
Deanna Hollenbach, Evangelical Community Hospital spokesperson, noted a recent interview with Kendra Aucker, Evangelical president and CEO. Aucker observed that COVID-19 hospitalizations have been a dozen or less in the last couple of months which was described as a manageable amount.
