COGAN STATION — State police are investigating an explosion and fire Saturday night in the 3500 block of Linn street, Lycoming Township, Lycoming County.
A 46-year-old Cogan Station man, who was not identified, sustained traumatic injuries and was flown by helicopter to the Lehigh Valley Burn Center, where he is listed in critical condition, troopers noted. A woman, 48, of Cogan Station, escaped uninjured.
Troopers said an explosion was heard in the vicinity of the structure and fire officials reported a working structure fire with additional explosions at 3540 Linn Street.
A state police fire marshal is investigating and troopers advised anyone with any type of security or video surveillance footage to review and share the information with state police. Contact troopers at 570-368-5771.
