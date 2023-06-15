Yost preparing for retirement

Paul Yost

LEWISBURG — It's not official yet, but members of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission are getting ready for the impending retirement of the department's chief.

Since the inception of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department in 2011, Paul Yost has served as chief. The department was born out of the merger of the Lewisburg and East Buffalo Township police departments.

