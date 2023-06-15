LEWISBURG — It's not official yet, but members of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission are getting ready for the impending retirement of the department's chief.
Since the inception of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department in 2011, Paul Yost has served as chief. The department was born out of the merger of the Lewisburg and East Buffalo Township police departments.
Yost was serving as Lewisburg's chief at the time of the merger. Prior to that, he was the chief of police in Milton.
"Chief Yost is retiring at the end of a long and successful career," said police commission Chair Dr. Jack Malloy. "He has served this community for many years and believes it is time for him to have more time to spend pursuing other things."
While an official announcement of retirement has not been made, Yost said he wanted to give ample notice so that the police commission has the time to search for his replacement.
"The commission is working on a replacement plan for when I leave the department," Yost said. "I plan on leaving early in 2025, so the commission is preparing for a replacement."
"He is announcing now to give the commission time to find and hire a replacement, in time for him to have an appropriate overlap period," Malloy explained. "Our chief position entails more administrative duties than most as we are a standalone entity. Both the commission and the chief think a longer turnover is necessary.
"We have not decided on the form a search will take, and we have not received any applications as we expect them sometime in the near future," Malloy added.
He noted that the department's chief works on a year-to-year contract.
"There are no obligations beyond the term of each one-year agreement," Malloy added.
There is also no word on whether there are current officers within the department who are qualified or willing to take on the responsibility.
"Qualifications will be a decision of the police commission," Yost said. "If there are qualified candidates from within the agency, they will be welcome to apply."
Malloy said recent inquiries within the department have also come up negative.
"I am under the impression that there are no current officers interested in the job of chief," he said. "This is not a surprise to the commission so I have spoken to a few of the senior officers over the last few years, and it did not seem that they desired to advance.
"Chief Yost has been a stalwart, with his hand on the tiller since the creation of the department," Malloy continued. "Not sure that he can ever be replaced. The goal is to find a new chief with similar abilities and attributes. The new chief will place their mark on the department. There are certain to be some changes over time."
When a candidate is finally chosen, the commission has the full help of Yost in making sure the new candidate is fully aware of their responsibilities.
"After replacement is chosen, I will work with him to provide for a smooth operational transition and will assist as needed with all operational aspects," said Yost.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
