WATSONTOWN — Teenagers from across the region will be lifting their voices in song as part of a competition designed to give the winners the opportunity to serve as the opening acts for national Christian recording artists.
The preliminary round of the WGRC and Get Real Christian Singing Competition opened Thursday, and will continue from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, at the Watsontown Baptist Church, 501 Main St., Watsontown.
Dave Jones, a co-pastor at the church and WGRC radio personality, said this is the competition's 15th year.
"We kicked it off in 2007, as a way to highlight the new youth program on WGRC, called Get Real," he said. "COVID interrupted (the competition) that began in 2020, we had to stretch (year) 14 over two years. We are back at it, our 15th year."
Those entering the competition do not have to attend both nights of the preliminary round.
"They are drop-in events," Jones explained. "Contestants can come and sing a cappella, no need to pre-register."
A panel of judges — consisting of Jones, Randy and Jade Fisher and Branden Mestach — will pick a to-be-determined number of preliminary round contestants to move on to a semi-final round.
The competition features two divisions, a junior division for ages 11 to 15, and a senior division for ages 16 to 19.
"Once the judges get a feel for how the contestants are doing, there will be some critique, words of encouragement or advice," Jones said, while describing the preliminary round.
"It is really a showcase for the judges to see who they want to move on to the semi-final round, which is a concert-style event."
Those attending the preliminary round do not need to stay for the entire event. It is open to the public.
Contestants must sing a Christian song or one with Christian principles.
"They will be asked for sure to do one song," Jones explained. "If the judges have any questions, or think the song isn't a good song for them, it would be good to have a backup song."
In past years, he said 20 to 40 contestants have appeared during the preliminary rounds.
Those picked to move on from the preliminary rounds will compete during the semi-final round, to be held at 6 p.m. Friday, April 8, at Watsontown Baptist Church.
"This is a concert-style event, where the contestants will come out, perform a whole song in front of a live audience," Jones said. "After each performance, we will hear a brief critique from the judges."
Each contestant will be scored on song difficulty, song mechanics and stage presence.
"The judges will score that, it will be tallied up at the end of the night," Jones said. "The top three in each division, point wise, will move on to the final round."
Prior to the semi-final round, Jones said contestants will have an opportunity to practice with Randy Fisher, who is a professional musician and will lead the house band.
"We use this as a mentoring opportunity, when it comes to performing on stage," Jones said.
The top three finalists in each division will compete during the finals, to be aired on Get Real. While the dates the finals will be broadcast will be determined, the show airs at 8 p.m. Sundays on WGRC.
"There will be a night where the three juniors will compete, and there will be a night where the three seniors compete," Jones said. "Besides competing on air, we will spend a few minutes chatting with each contestant a little bit, getting to know them."
The winner of each division will be selected by listeners.
"The listening audience will have a chance to cast a vote through a text system that we use," Jones said.
Both the junior and senior division winner will be featured on a Get Real episode. They will also have the opportunity to perform on stage during WGRC Fan Appreciation Day, to be held Saturday, May 14, at Knoebels Amusement Resort in Elysburg.
The winners will serve as the opening acts for national Christian recording artists Ben Fuller and Jordan St. Cyr.
Jones has been impressed with the quality of the individuals who have entered the singing competition over the years.
"It's really about just giving teens the opportunity to sing praises to God and showcase their talent," he said.
"You have those gems come through, and we watch those who move on out of their teenage years," he continued. "Some of them may be leading worship in church, or they're doing singing as a side career... There are some, it was fun and they're done, but it was fun while they're going through it."
While the competition is a growing experience for some participants, Jones said others are naturally talented.
"Even for the ones that didn't make it to the finals, who didn't win, it seems there's a certain quality about the teenager," he said. "They want to serve. You hear the stories, they are involved in their schools, their community.
"There's so much positive that teenagers today are involved in," Jones added. "The singing competition, regardless of singing ability, highlights the positiveness of being a teenager."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.