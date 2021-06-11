LEWISBURG — Property owners in the Lewisburg Area School District will see their taxes increase by 2.94% under the terms of the 2021-2022 budget approved Thursday.
According to information previously presented, the budget sets tax millage at 17.71, an increase of .52 mills. The increase falls below the maximum 3.5% allowed by law. With the increase, the owners of a property assessed at $100,000 will see their tax bill increase by $52.
Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock and Business Manager Dr. John Fairchild presented to the board on the potential use of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds for upgrades to the HVAC system at the Donald Eichhorn Middle School.
During the presentation, the two noted the district will be receiving $2 million in ESSER funds, of which $416,547 must be used for learning loss.
HVAC systems in the middle school were noted to have been installed in 1965 and 1993, with replacement parts no longer available.
The two administrators said it’s estimated the replacement project will cost $3.3 million, of which $1.7 million will come from ESSER funds and $1.6 million will be drawn from a $2.3 million capital projects fund balance.
If approved, the upgrade work would take place during summer 2022.
The following retirees — noted with their job title and years of service — were recognized during the meeting: Peter Ellis, health and physical education, 33 years; Nancy Hauck, food service, 29 years; Kirk Noll, middle school head custodian, 27 years; Keith Spigelmyre, district maintenance, 26 years; Deborah Wheeland, high school administrative secretary, 21 years; Penny Gulden, middle school library clerical aide, 21 years; Pamela Kramer, special education coordinator, 16 years; Camille Tiramani, certified instructional aide, 13 years; and Linda Conner, food service, four years.
The board met in an executive session prior to the start of the meeting.
Staff writer Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.