GETTYSBURG — Jeffrey Mann of Winfield earned a spot on the Gettysburg College dean's honor list for academic achievement in the fall 2020 semester.
Dean's list students need to earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher for a semester's work to be placed on the list.
Dean's commendation list students for the fall semester included Elena Barrick, Celia Hussar, Ronald Lentz and Gabrielle Markunas, all of Lewisburg. To be named, commendation list students maintain a quality point average in the range of 3.3 to 3.599 for a semester's work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.