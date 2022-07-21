LEWISBURG — The scene at the Wednesday start of the 2022 Annual Summer Book Sale to benefit the Public Library for Union County (PLUC) evoked memories of the way things used to be.
The sale will continue 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Friday, July 22, as well as 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at Faith Lutheran Church, 2349 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg.
Anticipation for the first PLUC summer book sale since before the pandemic apparently ran high as a line of patrons formed at the opening.
“The line was from the door out into the church parking lot,” said Toby Schwartzman, PLUC director. “Seems to me like people have been pretty antsy to go to a book sale.”
Schwartzman, new since April to the director’s job, admitted not having a frame of reference for attendance from previous years. He returned late morning and noted that the crowd was still decent-sized, though an official number was hard to pinpoint.
“I know the (book sale) committee was a little concerned that they didn’t have as many books as they usually have,” Schwartzman said. “But still it’s pretty close to a normal year.”
Book donations were on hold at the library’s request for a time, but Schwartzman is hopeful that donations will continue in the autumn. He is assuring the public there are sufficient donations to ensure the regular replenishment of the selections.
“The (book sale) committee is kind of starting afresh,” he added. “COVID was very disruptive. Now we are rebuilding from turnover in the volunteer base and we have some new staff. It is like you’re doing everything for the first time again.”
Schwartzman, who came to the job from the James V. Brown Library, Lycoming County, recalled that they had to close the library in Williamsport when the pandemic started. It was a stroke of luck that PLUC had a planned closure for renovation and expansion for much of the same period.
Schwartzman said tickets are now being sold for the library’s annual auction, planned for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the library, 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg. He said it will be different from previous years in that it will be at midday and feature lighter fare for those attending.
Schwartzman hopes this week’s sale will help the library, its staff and patrons get back to more familiar routines. He noted the Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg and the West End Library in Laurelton also have book sales on separate dates.
Visit www.unioncountylibraries.org for more information about upcoming special events at the libraries.
