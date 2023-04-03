Child killed in I-80 crash

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 5-year-old child died in a crash which occurred early Monday morning along Interstate 80 eastbound in White Deer Township, Union County.
According to a press release issued by Tpr. Jacob Horan, the crash occurred at 12:38 a.m. at mile marker 203. A truck-tractor driven by an unnamed 27-year-old California man was traveling eastbound when it struck a mini-van operated by an unnamed 44-year-old Ohio man.
Horan noted that it's believed the van was either sitting stationary or traveling at a slow speed in the eastbound-right lane.
"The rear-end impact caused (the van) to travel off the roadway to the south, where it struck a guide rail and laid at final rest on the shoulder," Horan wrote, in a media release. "(The van) sustained major damage to the entire vehicle."
The truck came to rest approximately 300 feet away.
A 5-year-old passenger in the van sustained a fatal injury, Horan stated. Other occupants of the van sustained minor injuries, while the truck driver was uninjured, Horan stated.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
