Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Traffic warning, 12:32 a.m., North Seventh and St. Mary streets; be on the lookout, 12:51 a.m., Williamsport police; traffic complaint, 1:04 a.m., Brown Street; traffic warning, 2:44 a.m., North Derr Drive and Pennsylvania Street; be on the lookout, 3:56 a.m., North Main Street, Middleburg; be on the lookout, 11:19 a.m., West Pine and South First streets, Shamokin; be on the lookout, 2:55 p.m., police headquarters; theft, 5:23 p.m., North 10th Street; reportable accident, 7:25 p.m., Old Turnpike and Fairground roads.
• Saturday: 911 hang-up, 5:57 a.m., South 12th Street, East Buffalo Township; information, 8:51 a.m., Westbranch Highway; parking complaint, 1:39 p.m., North Third Street; assist other agency, 2:45 p.m., Arch Street, Sunbury; false/check ID, 3:37 p.m., North 10th Street; 911 hang-up, 3:39 p.m., Farley Circle, East Buffalo Township; complaint, 8:18 p.m., North Derr Drive; suspicious circumstance, 9 p.m., South 13th Street.
• Friday: Assault, 12:32 a.m., Essex Place, East Buffalo Township; fight-no weapons, 12:33 a.m., Essex Place, East Buffalo Township; parking complaint, 7:34 a.m., North Fifth Street; MHMR, 8:53 a.m., Essex Place; 911 accidental call, 12:26 p.m., Abbey Lane, East Buffalo Township; phone call request, 3:02 p.m., North 10th Street; phone call request, 3:05 p.m., Westbranch Highway; assist police agency, 7:01 p.m., Broad Street at South Third Street, Kelly Township; panic alarm, 8:33 p.m., South Fifth Street; complaint, 8:52 p.m., Westbranch Highway; welfare check, 10:03 p.m., Terrace Drive.
State Police At Selinsgrove Harassment
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Troopers were dispatched to a reported domestic at 5:10 p.m. Feb. 6 along Route 522, Spring Township, Snyder County.
A 37-year-old Middleburg woman was arrested with the victim a 51-year-old Beaver Springs man, police noted.
Harassment
WEST BEAVER TOWNSHIP — A McClure couple was cited following an alleged domestic at 8:39 p.m. Feb. 7 at 1803 Parthemer Road, West Beaver Township, Snyder County.
Wendy Ponchak, 59, and David Ponchak, 58, were cited.
Theft of motor vehicle
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated a reported stolen vehicle to find it had been repossessed.
The alleged incident occurred Feb. 6-7 in the 1200 block of Troxelville Road, Center Township, Snyder County. A 36-year-old Middleburg woman reported a 2010 Ford Focus was stolen when troopers said it had been repossessed.
State Police At Montoursville DUI crash
CASCADE TOWNSHIP — A 63-year-old Trout Run man was determined to be under the influence of alcohol when he crashed his vehicle into a tree, troopers reported.
The crash occurred at 6:42 p.m. Jan. 18 at 2426 Slacks Run Road, Cascade Township, Lycoming County. Steven Marquardt crashed his 1998 head-on into a tree, police noted, and was found to be under the influence. An investigation is ongoing.
DUI
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a 2004 Jeep was stopped for multiple violations, at which time the driver was deemed to be under the influence.
The stop occurred at 12:11 a.m. Feb. 6 along Shiffler Avenue and Washington Boulevard, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. Steve Boyles, 67, of Williamsport, was determined to be under the influence, police noted. An investigation is ongoing.
DUI
WILLIAMSPORT — A Williamsport man was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance following a traffic stop, troopers reported.
Ikee White, 44, was stopped in a Chevrolet for an alleged violation, troopers noted. He was allegedly determined to be under the influence. The investigation is ongoing.
DUI
WILLIAMSPORT — Troopers stopped a 1994 Ford for alleged violations when a Canton man was determined to be under the influence.
John Duda, 21, was arrested. An investigation is ongoing, police noted.
DUI crash
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigating a two-vehicle crash at 1:43 p.m. Feb. 4 along North Main Street, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County, determined one of the drivers was under the influence.
A 1999 Dodge Durango driven by Mark B. Woodhead, 41, of Williamsport, attempted a left turn when it struck a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Lori K. Day, 59, of New Columbia, troopers noted. Woodhead was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. He will be cited with vehicle entering or crossing roadway.
Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted.
DUI
WILLIAMSPORT — A Delaware woman was found to be under the influence following a traffic stop at 11:45 p.m. Feb. 4 along Maynard Street and Hagan Way, Williamsport, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2011 Hyundai was stopped and Tristen Messenger, 22, of Dover, Del., was arrested after alleged violations.
DUI
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers said Courtney Linn drove home while intoxicated.
Two of her children were in the vehicle, it was noted. The alleged incident occurred at 10:35 p.m. Oct. 12 along Maybee Hill Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. A 2012 Mazda was allegedly involved.
Vehicle vs. pedestrian (injury)
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — An Allenwood woman sustained an unspecified injury after she was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot at Weis Markets.
Reda E. Persun, 71, of Allenwood, was walking in the trafficway at 4:18 p.m. Feb. 6 at Weis, 2186 Route 54, Clinton Township, Lycoming County, when she was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Kenneth M. Tupper, 73, of Montgomery, troopers reported. Persun was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — One person sustained a suspected minor injury following a two-vehicle crash at 3:58 p.m. Feb. 4 along East Third Street, west of Tinsman Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said an unnamed 16-year-old Williamsport girl was traveling east in a 2008 Mazda Tribute when it attempted a left turn and struck a westbound 2021 Chevrolet Malibu driven by China M. Williams, 24, of Norristown. The girl was belted and uninjured. Williams was not belted and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected minor injury.
The girl will be cited with vehicle turning left.
1-vehicle crash
WOLF TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 4:14 p.m. Feb. 4 along Route 118, east of Penn Drive, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
A 2019 Hyundai Elantra driven by Christian D. Woodward, 22, of Williamsport, was traveling west in a left curve when it went out of control, left the roadway and struck a street sign. Woodward was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Harassment
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A Muncy man alleged shoved a Muncy woman during a domestic dispute, troopers reported.
The alleged incident took place at 5:29 p.m. Feb. 6 along Green Street, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County. The unidentified 47-year-old man allegedly shoved a 48-year-old Muncy woman multiple times.
Burglary
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an incident at Amazing Grace Ministries, where a safe was taken.
Entry was made Feb. 5 at the church along Route 15, Clinton Township, Lycoming County, and a gray safe was taken. The safe is 18 inches by 18 inches.
Theft by deception
ELDRED TOWNSHIP — Someone filed a false claim for unemployment compensation in the name of a 60-year-old Trout Run woman, police reported.
The alleged incident occurred between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020, along Wallis Run Road, Eldred Township, Lycoming County.
The suspect allegedly received $6,132 in the woman’s name. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft by deception
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A 71-year-old Muncy woman was scammed out of $9,800 by a suspect claiming to be a DEA agent.
The incident occurred at 1:14 p.m. Feb. 4 along Smith Road, Franklin Township, Lycoming County. The suspect contacted the woman via phone claiming to be investigating money stolen from the woman’s account. The woman believed the information, troopers said. An investigation is ongoing.
Troopers reminded the public to be aware of phone calls requesting money. Most are scams, it was noted.
Theft by deception
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 27-year-old Williamsport woman was scammed out of $500 in Walmart gift cards.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 10:19 a.m. Feb. 5 along Valley Heights Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. The suspect claimed to be from Social Security and requested Walmart gift numbers over the phone, police reported.
Theft by deception
COGAN HOUSE TOWNSHIP — A Trout Run man and woman, ages 81 and 75, were scammed out of Green Dot money cards valued at $1,000, police reported.
The alleged incident occurred at 10:48 a.m. Jan. 14 along Taylor Road, Cogan House Township, Lycoming County. The couple was contacted by someone claiming to be from Publishers Clearing House, asking over the phone for prepaid card numbers.
Lost/missing firearm
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A black semi-automatic pistol was lost in the area of Muncy Creek Township, police noted.
The gun was lost between Nov. 16 and 1:30 p.m. Feb. 3.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement Activity report
January: Complaints received, 69; violation letters issued, 7; warning letters issued, 9; criminal arrests, 1.
