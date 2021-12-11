Here we are. The National Day of Thanksgiving is past, and we’ve been in full swing for Christmas. The word holiday means “Holy days,” and they surely are if one wants them to be.
This column I wrote a few weeks ago, but somehow it got way-laid, so I’m up and running with it now.
I’m concerned about the absurd total mess of rewriting history. I wrote a few weeks ago about the changes made to historical truths. One example is saying on the first “Thanksgiving” the pilgrims thanked the native Americans. In public schools, there can be no mention of the Christian celebrations of Thanksgiving or Christmas, including Christmas hymns.
For me, the public word “holidays” is rather new. When I was in school, we did traditional and Christian Thanksgiving and Christmas things before the few days off.
On Thanksgiving and every day I am thankful for my family, who bring me fulfilling joy. Both my immediate family and my extended Blyler and Hollenbach families. I am thankful for my sight, my hearing (and hearing aids). I am thankful to be cancer free for four years. I do have a “final” surgery scheduled for the end of December. I am thankful for medical technology. Also for plenty of food, friends, and communication technology.
I am thankful for birthdays, reunions, my strength, and transportation. I am thankful for the years I was privileged to have a mother and father who cared for me. I was also blessed to have had great in-laws. I am very thankful Paul was my dear husband for 58 years.
My Bible is a huge blessing (actually I have several Bibles, used for specific purposes). I appreciate the right to speak about Jesus Christ openly and without fear. I love the ability and availability to be involved in public speaking, and for being involved with Christian ministries, local and international. I am thankful for the ability and enough money to do some traveling.
I’m, thankful to have grown up on a farm and to have been part of a one room school, for the 36 years of trips at a cabin for Canada fishing trips, and many other exciting places I have been. I am thankful to live in America and I love living in the beautiful Ridge and Valley region of Pennsylvania.
I am thankful for the many Gospel concerts I have attended and still do attend. I love streaming on my TV when I can’t get there. Photographs, water, electricity, heat & air conditioning and collections of things from my childhood.
I am also thankful for my home, and I appreciate the health to take care of it. For the well never running dry, for trees and the sky, for rain and snow. So much more. I am most thankful for my savior, Jesus Christ, my friend and my guide. All things come from him. I’m thankful for the blood of Jesus who saved me from eternal damnation. My life was radically changed when I committed my life to him in a personal relationship.
Praise be to God I am not “under the circumstances.” God is in control. This helps me not to worry and I can sleep soundly. We have a God who cares.
Next, a short topic of my observation about game hunting. It used to be necessary, and even in my childhood many folks went hunting to bring food to tables. That’s not to say they didn’t enjoy it. But now it is quite a sport. One must have all the equipment in addition to the bows and guns, and in some cases I suspect the trophy is more important than the food value.
For my spiritual application today, I am thinking of hunting sheep. Sheep are really dumb, if they are not fenced in, they wander away to their own danger, and the shepherd has to look for them to bring them back to safety. In the Bible, Jesus tells of a shepherd leaving his safe 99 and looking for the one that is lost. The personal principle here is that Jesus cares for each of us and seeks us to be His own. In our lives we have loved ones who walk away from safety too. We need to pray for them and love them with the love of Christ.
I hope you had a blessed Thanksgiving, and that you are either an obedient sheep or a gentle shepherd hunting for the lost ones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.