District Judge Jeff Rowe, Lewisburg
Aggravated assault
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment have been filed against a 25-year-old Lewisburg man accused of choking, biting and punching his father.
Nicholas Oliveri, of Fairsom Court, has been charged as the result of an incident which occurred at 11:30 p.m. April 18 at 58 Fairsom Court, East Buffalo Township, Union County. Police said Matthew Oliveri questioned his son about damage to a vehicle, with Nicholas then allegedly assaulting his father.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Charges of retail theft, impersonating a public servant, disorderly conduct, operating privilege suspended or revoked, registration expired and driving vehicle at safe speed have been filed against Jeffrey Deitrick, 57, of South Front Street, Milton, as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at Weis Markets, 6901 Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township, Union County.
The charges were filed after troopers said Deitrick ran out of the store without paying for $256.08, which loss prevention officers were able to recover. Deitrick is then accused of fleeing at a high rate of speed in a Ford F150.
Later, troopers said Deitrick called the store claiming to a be a police officer, and asking to speak to an employee about the incident.
Theft
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Tonya Yasovsky, 38, of Loop Road, Watsontown, has been charged with theft (two counts) and receiving stolen property as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 1 p.m. April 13 at West Branch Rental, 441 N. 10th St., East Buffalo Township, Union County.
Police said Yasovsky failed to return a generator, valued at $1,687.50, which she rented from the business.
Retail theft
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Lenora Sudler, 41, of Market Street, Lewisburg, has bee charged with retail theft as the result of an incident which occurred at 2:30 p.m. May 8 at Fine Wine and Good Spirits, 310 N. 10th St., Lewisburg.
Police said Sudler left the store without paying for a bottle of wine, valued at $6.99.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — One count of retail theft has been filed against Chelsea Faulandmarker, 26, of North Front Street, Milton, as the result of an incident which occurred at 7:11 p.m. March 14 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said Faulandmarker left the store without paying for $130.15 worth of various items, including underwear, an air pump, toothpaste, juice and two twin-air beds.
Possession
LEWISBURG — Christopher Smeal, 42, of White Deer Pike, New Columbia, has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia as the result of an incident which occurred at 11 p.m. March 29 at the Union County Jail, 103 S. Second St., Lewisburg.
After being taken into custody on domestic-violence related charges, troopers said Smeal was found to be in possession of a marijuana pipe, while being searched at the jail.
District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg
Simple assault
MIFFLINBURG — Cornelius McMullen Sr., 52, of WalnutStreet, Mifflinburg, has been charged with simple assault as the result of an incident which occurred at 7 p.m. April 10 at 119 Walnut St., Apt. 103, Mifflinburg.
The charges were filed after police said McMullen punched a woman in the head.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 4 p.m. May 16.
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton
DUI
MILTON — Charges of driving under the influence (two counts), driving at safe speed and careless driving have been filed against Dahsawn Wise, 28, of King Street, Shamokin Dam, as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 12:20 a.m. March 11 at North Front and Ninth streets, Milton.
Troopers said Wise exhibited signs of impairment, and was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .143%.
Theft
MILTON — Charges of theft, receiving stolen property and access device fraud have been filed against Ezeikel Rodarte, 47, of Main Street, Watsontown.
The charges were filed as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 12:31 p.m. Feb. 12 at 7-Eleven, 55 Race St., Milton. Police said Rodarte picked up a wallet which had been dropped at the store by a contractor working there, and later attempted to use a credit card from the wallet at Sunoco, New Columbia.
Burglary
POINT TOWNSHIP — Charges of burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking or disposition and receiving stolen property have been filed against Brent Derr, 37, of Priestley Avenue, Northumberland, as the result of an incident which occurred at 2 p.m. March 12 at Strong Industries, 3204 Point Township Drive, Point Township, Northumberland County.
Police said Derr, an employee, entered the business on a Sunday and left with a DeWalt charger, saw, two drills, two compact drives, oscillating tool and three DeWalt batteries.
Accidents involving damage to attended vehicle
MILTON — A 26-year-old Williamsport man has been charged after allegedly fleeing the scene when his vehicle struck the rear of another.
Alahad Ibin Samad Vaughn, of Elmira Street, has been charged with accidents involving damage to attended vehicle, duty to give information and render aid, careless driving, driving while operating privilege is suspended and drivers required to be licensed, as a result of the crrsh which occurred at 7:39 a.m. March 17 along Elementary School Road, Milton.
Unsworn falsification
MILTON — Lacey Ashton-Mitch, 18, of Shakespeare Avenue, Milton, has been charged with false reports, unsworn falsification, tampering with or fabricating evidence and false reports as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 5 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Milton Police Department, 1 Filbert St., Milton.
Police said Ashton-Mitch reported being assaulted while walking home from school, an allegation which proved to be false when investigated by officers.
