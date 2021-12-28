ALLENWOOD — The Federal Bureau of Prisons has reported 143 inmate cases of COVID-19 at the penitentiary at Allenwood. One staff member case was reported.
USP Allenwood is the maximum-security facility at the three-prison site.
At FCI Allenwood Medium, 29 inmate cases have been reported. Two staff member cases were reported at the FCI Allenwood Low.
One staff case was reported at USP Lewisburg. No inmate cases were reported at Lewisburg.
