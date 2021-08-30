LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Garden Club will resume in-person meetings on Monday, Sept. 13. A social time will begin at noon, with a business meet at 12:30 at St. John's United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg. A program will be held at 1.
The club’s newest member, Cody Kouneski, an ISA certified arborist with Bartlett Tree Experts, will present an arboriculture program with an emphasis on how to keep trees and shrubs healthy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.