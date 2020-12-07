ALLENWOOD — A recent inquiry to the federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) netted information about inmate medical protocol.
BOP Spokesperson Emery Nelson, of the Office of Public Affairs, Information, Policy and Public Affairs Division responded via email. Nelson noted subject matter experts from inside and outside the agency were being used in the ongoing mitigation effort.
“In particular, the BOP engaged with the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) in order to assist them with developing guidance specific to the unique nature of correctional environments,” he noted. “Symptomatic inmates are not placed on any work details or work assignments. Just like in communities nationwide who have been required to shelter-in-place, the BOP implemented this course of action to mitigate the spread of the virus.”
Guidance and directives from the Department of Justice (DOJ), Office of Personnel Management (OPM) and the Office of the Vice President were also in use.
A policy requiring all inmates entering any BOP facility to be screened and tested for COVID-19 by medical staff and placed in quarantine or medical isolation went into effect in June.
“Quarantine in the context of COVID-19 refers to separating inmates in an individual room or unit apart from other incarcerated individuals not in quarantine,” Nelson wrote. “If an inmate tests negative and has no symptoms they remain in quarantine for at least 14 days and are observed for symptoms and signs of the illness.”
A second negative with a commercial PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test is also required before an inmate is placed in general population. If an inmate tests positive and/or is symptomatic for COVID-19, the inmate is placed in medical isolation until they are considered recovered by medical staff as determined by CDC guidelines.
The BOP noted all institutions have areas set aside for quarantine and medical isolation. Inmates are treated at the institution unless medical staff determine they require hospitalization. Inmates were also tested for the virus when they are released.
Staff, contractors, and other visitors also must undergo a COVID-19 screening and temperature check by a staff member or contractor wearing appropriate PPE prior to entering the facility. Those who register a temperature of 100.4 F or higher are denied access. As much as possible, staff are being assigned to the same posts and not rotating, as an additional mitigation measure.
Meantime, confirmed active COVID-19 cases reported from the Federal Correctional Institute Allenwood Medium fell to 69 inmates Friday. Eight staff members were classified as active, unchanged from the previous day.
Allenwood Low again confirmed six active cases among staff and one inmate. Lewisburg still had seven active cases among staff members but none among inmates.
