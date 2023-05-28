MILTON — The Patton Logistics Group has added three new facilities in the past month to its portfolio in Lewisburg, Milton and Hazleton. Patton now operates 28 separate warehouses employing over 300 people in the Patton Warehousing and Logistics division of its company, with locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, Virginia and North Carolina.
The new facilities will add 50 to 70 jobs and create additional transportation jobs for the trucking division, Watsontown Trucking Company. Once these new facilities are fully operational, The Patton Logistics Group will be managing 5,000,000-square-feet. of warehouse space, and operating a fleet of 500 trucks and 1,500 trailers.
