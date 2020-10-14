Single mom vying for 84th Legislative District seat

MONTOURSVILLE — A 45-year-old single mother believes her life and career experience give her a solid foundation to succeed Rep. Garth Everett as representative for the 84th Pennsylvania Legislative District.
Democrat Amanda Waldman will face Republican Joe Hamm in November’s General Election for the seat in the district which covers portions of Lycoming County, and Gregg and White Deer townships in Union County.
“I have a ton of respect for Rep. Everett,” Waldman said. “I know he always responded, took the job seriously... I decided to run because even having a representative who understood this was a public servant job, still didn’t always make the best decisions for the people that live here.”
Everett, who was elected to the seat in 2006, did not seek re-election.
Waldman started working when she was 15 years old in order to save money to purchase her first car.
“I have worked multiple jobs at the same time, even in high school,” she said.
She’s spent 30 years in the food service industry, working as a bartender, restaurant manager and server.
“I have worked in Harrisburg,” Waldman said. “I worked in Lt. Gov. (Catherine Baker) Knoll’s office, in 2008. I supervised other interns. I did assignments for committees, hearings.”
Waldman, who holds a Bachelor of Arts in English from Bloomsburg University, currently works for a company which she describes as being a MediCare contractor.
Up until 18 months ago, Waldman worked multiple jobs at the same time in order to provide for her family.
“I’m a single mom, I have two sons,” she said. “The oldest is a corrections officer, the youngest is in ninth grade.”
While previously working in Harrisburg, Waldman never dreamed she may one day run for elected office.
“I saw the dysfunction (in Harrisburg),” she said. “I thought when I left there I’d be able to do more in the community. That’s not how it worked out.”
Waldman said the United States, and Pennsylvania in particular, is currently “so divided.”
“The people are being ignored, the party is being put first,” she said. “One person dictating how things should go is never going to work. The best ideas and the best solutions come from people with differing opinions coming together and combining their ideas.”
Waldman lists bringing broadband to rural areas of Pennsylvania, tax reform and increasing the minimum wage as being among her top priorities.
She has first-hand experience with the need for bringing broadband to the area. Waldman’s son is currently attending classes virtually through the East Lycoming School District.
“We don’t have reliable internet, it’s constantly kicking him out of the classroom,” she said. “It’s too much of a disruption. There’s no reason that anyone should have to deal with that constantly.”
Broadband is also key to attracting businesses to the area, Waldman said.
“Our (lack of) rural broadband is keeping companies from coming here, that’s jobs, that’s money in the pockets,” she said. “The only thing people in my district want is to earn a good living, earn a wage. We have been failing miserably.”
Working to increase the minimum wage will also be a priority for Waldman.
“Just for me, my full-time job wasn’t an above poverty-level income,” she said. “We deserve better. We give 100% at our job. We should at least be able to live above the poverty level.”
Waldman also noted that by having to work so many jobs, she lost out on spending time with her sons.
“That’s not something I’ll ever get back,” she said. “That time is gone.”
In the East Lycoming School District, Waldman said taxes continue to increase.
At the same time, she said Harrisburg is giving tax credits to large industry while schools are having to raise property taxes on residents.
“(Gov. Tom) Corbett cut so much of the funding to our schools,” Waldman said. “We have mandates that are underfunded, or completely unfunded.”
She indicated that the tax credits being given to industries could, instead, be directed to schools. She would also like to see marijuana legalized, and taxed, in order to increase the tax base.
This is the first office Waldman has sought out.
“I meet the bare dictionary definition as political right now because I’m running for office,” she said. “That’s the only thing I have in common with a politician.
“I’m willing to work with everyone, both sides of the aisle,” Waldman added. “I want to hear every resident in my district. That’s the only way we’re going to move forward, if everyone can be heard and we can figure out a plan together.”
