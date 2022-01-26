Northumberland County Sentences
• Patrick O’Brien, 34, of Danville, 5 years’ probation with restrictive conditions including 90 days on house arrest, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $1,500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Omar Sutherland, 40, of Milton, 5 years’ probation with restrictive conditions including 90 days on house arrest, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $1,500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Nathaniel Nieves-Colon, 23, of Milton, $50 fine plus costs for possessing a small amount of marijuana.
• Tyler Foster, 30, of Lewisburg, 3 to 24 months in county jail, costs, restitution of $5,097.43 to Moyer’s Electronics for bad checks.
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton DUI
MILTON — A Milton man has been charged with two counts of driving under the influence and no rear light as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 8:47 p.m. Dec. 19 along Broadway, Milton.
Troopers charged John Mitch, of Warren Road, after stopping a vehicle he was operating for not having a working brake light.
Mitch allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .117%.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Feb. 9.
DUI
WATSONTOWN — Noah Weber, 23, of White Deer Pike, White Deer, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), vehicle registration suspended and operation of vehicle without financial responsibility as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 9:21 p.m. Nov. 20 along Brimmer Avenue, Watsontown.
Troopers said Weber was stopped as the vehicle he was operating had an expired registration. He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and had his blood test positive for THC.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Feb. 9.
DUI
MILTON — A 42-year-old New Columbia man has been charged with driving under the influence and related counts after being stopped by a trooper at 2:43 a.m. Dec. 11 along South Turbot Avenue, Milton.
William Roup, of Elm Street, has been charged with driving under the influence, no rear lights, drivers required to be licensed, violate hazard regulations and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Troopers said Roup was stopped for having an inoperable brake light. He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was found in possession of a straw and pen tube used for snorting drugs.
Roup refused blood testing. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Feb. 16.
DUI
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Alfred Iezzi, 33, of Vindale Avenue, Montandon, has been charged with multiple counts as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 3:13 p.m. Nov. 3 along Route 405, near Yocum Road, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Iezzi has been charged with driving under the influence (three counts), operation privilege suspended or revoked, operation of vehicle without drivers license and following another vehicle too closely.
Troopers reported stopping a vehicle operated by Iezzi after noticing him driving and realizing his license was suspended.
Iezzi allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and had his blood test positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine and THC.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Feb. 9.
Accidents involving injury
WATSONTOWN — A 75-year-old Watsontown man has been charged after allegedly fleeing the scene after the mirror of a vehicle he was driving stuck a woman who was walking along the roadway.
Larry Watkins, of Turbot Avenue, Watsontown, has been charged with accidents involving death or personal injury, immediate notice of accident to police and registration and certificate of title required.
Police said Teresa Wetzel reported having her left arm struck by a vehicle, later identified as a 2018 Hyundai operated by Watkins, as she walked along the roadway. Watkins allegedly fled the scene after striking Wetzel’s arm.
The alleged incident occurred at 10:47 a.m. Dec. 16 along Matthew Street, Watsontown.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Feb. 16.
Retail theft
MILTON — A retail theft count has been filed against a Milton man who allegedly left the supermarket without scanning $62.33 worth of merchandise.
William Weik, 44, of Mahoning Street, has been charged as the result of alleged incidents which occurred between July 10 and 11 at Weis Markets, 555 Mahoning Street, Milton.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Feb. 9.
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg DUI
LEWISBURG — Cory A. Derr, 29, of Lancaster, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of DUI after police received a report of a motorist passed out behind the wheel of a running vehicle.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police alleged that at about 8:10 p.m Dec. 3, along North Fifth Street, they arrived to find the male motorist asleep behind the wheel of a pickup truck.
Derr was charged after waking, exhibiting signs of impairment, field sobriety tests and a hospital blood test.
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Lisa A. Gebhart, 44, of White Deer, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop and investigation.
Troopers said they stopped a vehicle allegedly driven by Gebhart due to a purported license suspension and alleged that she exhibited signs of impairment as well as admitting to having methamphetamine hidden in her crotch area.
Gebhart was given field sobriety tests, but declined both a chemical blood draw and a search of her vehicle.
Assault
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Stephen T. Naglak, 44, of Montgomery, was charged with misdemeanors including terroristic threats, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person after an investigation.
Troopers were dispatched at 1:24 p.m. Jan 23 to International Drive for a report of an alleged altercation between motorists.
The filing against Naglak, who troopers claimed had a gun in his vehicle, included allegations that he threatened the other motorist with a handgun.
Retail theft
LEWISBURG — Bonnie A. Adams, 44, of Lewisburg, was charged with felony retail theft and misdemeanor receiving stolen property after an investigation.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police were called at 4 p.m. Jan. 11 to 55 N. Second St., Lewisburg, where a Cole’s Hardware manager produced surveillance video allegedly showing Adams concealing items in her clothing and leaving the store without paying.
Items included a door latch, drain strips and wall plates with a total value of $66.73.
Summary trials
• Tyler T. Adams, 23, of Lewisburg, was guilty of harassment, subject other to physical contact.
• A summary allegation of purchase alcoholic beverage by a minor filed against Katelyn C. Kulesh, 20, of Lewisburg, was dismissed.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A Lewisburg man has been charged with misdemeanor DUI and related counts following a one-vehicle crash at 11:03 p.m. Dec. 25 along Crossroads Drive, near Hollow Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Marc Christopher Azinger, 58, was charged with misdemeanor DUI (two counts) and misdemeanor operation of vehicle with suspended or revoked license for DUI with BAC .02 or more second offense and summary counts of driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, careless driving, reckless driving, disregard traffic lane, failed to notify police when accident involved damage to vehicle, accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property, failure to use safety belt and restrictions on alcoholic beverages. Troopers said upon arrival, they noticed a Ford F150 on its passenger side and the driver had fled. Open and unopened beer cans were in the vehicle, police said. Troopers later made contact with Azinger, and noted he was highly intoxicated. Later tests showed his blood-alcohol content to be .294%.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 1.
Possession of a controlled substance
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — State police charged a Mifflinburg woman with felony possession counts following an alleged incident at 7:46 a.m. Sept. 29 along Johnstown Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Brandie Sue Adams, 40, has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (three counts) and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Troopers said they were serving a warrant along with US Marshals when Adams was noticed in the residence. Troopers said 152 grams of cocaine, 58 grams of crystal ampetamine, 101 grams of suspected marijuana and various paraphernalia was found, along with a Mossberg Patriot .308 Winchester and $200 cash. Adams was allegedly in violation of her probation.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Receiving stolen property
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — A Winfield man has been charged by state police with felony theft and receiving stolen property following an alleged incident at 3:30 a.m. Dec. 31 along Route 304, Limestone Township, Union County.
David Andrew Gockley, 26, was charged with the two felony counts, plus misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana. Troopers said Gockley was identified through surveillance and he admitted to taking the vehicle because the keys were in it and the vehicle was unlocked. Gockley is housed in Snyder County Prison on similar charges, police noted.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Preliminary hearings
Note: Defendants who waived, or had hearings held, are due for formal arraignment April 25 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Feipeng Chen, 36, of Wilmington, N.C., waived a felony count of possession with intent to deliver a counterfeit or controlled substance and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
