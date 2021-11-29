Northumberland County Sentences
• Michael Shingara, 28, of Shamokin, $100 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Paul Young, 24, of Sunbury, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for simple assault.
• David Davidson, 40, of Muncy, 72 hours to six months in county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Kathleen Harella, 39, of Sunbury, 11 1/2 to 23 months in county jail, $100 fine plus costs, $2,625 restitution to Lori Geiswite for simple assault.
• Leah Desimone, 37, of Kulpmont, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for defiant trespass.
• Toby Knouse, 45, of Muncy, 42 months probation with restrictive conditions including one year on house arrest, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $2,500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Joshua Lapp, 34, of Danville, 42 months probation with restrictive conditions including one year on house arrest, $2,500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Felix Acosta, 42, of Aaronsburg, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a small amount of marijuana; time served to 18 months in county jail, $100 fine plus costs for simple assault.
• Dustin Stiely, 39, of Trevorton, six months probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI; 18 months’ probation, $250 fine plus costs for fleeing or attempting to elude police.
• Todd Deitrick, 60, of Milton, three years probation with restrictive conditions including 90 days on house arrest, $1,500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Emmanuel Rodriguez-Linares, 40, of Mount Carmel, 72 hours to six months in county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Justin Young, 31, of Shamokin, 72 hours to six months in county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Samantha Bankes, 26, of Bloomsburg, $50 fine plus costs for false identification.
• Shane Bucher, 32, of Sunbury, nine to 23 months in county jail, two years probation, 119 days credit for time served, $100 fine plus costs for possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance; one-year probation, fines, fees and costs for possessing a controlled substance; one-year probation, fines, fees and costs for another count of possessing a controlled substance.
• Barbara McManus, 52, of Milton, 10 days to two years minus one day in county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• David Paul McGuinn II, 30, of Paxinos, $25 fine plus costs for failing to drive in a single lane.
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 11:49 a.m. Nov. 27 along North Derr at William Penn drives, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2016 Ford Focus driven by Zachary J. Hartman, 22, of Rostraver Township, was traveling north when it turned left and was struck by a southbound 2015 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Patresa J. McDevitt, 66, of New Columbia. Both drivers were belted.
2-vehicle crash
GREGG TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 1:34 p.m. Nov. 26 along Route 15 at Devitts Camp Road, Gregg Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2021 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Olkesandra Balsamo, 38, of Brooklyn, N.Y., pulled from a stationary position in a parking lot to cross the intersection and struck a northbound 2012 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Roger T. Lohr, 66, of Mifflinburg. Balsamo will be cited with drivers required to be licensed, it was noted.
1-vehicle crash
TURBOTVILLE — Troopers reported a medical emergency caused a one-vehicle crash at 12:31 p.m. Nov. 26 along Route 54, east of Main Street, Turbotville, Northumberland County.
A 2010 Toyota Corolla driven by Harish R. Dave, 77, of Danville, was traveling west when the medical emergency happened. The vehicle veered to the right, struck a curb and came to rest in the center center turn lane, police noted. Dave was belted.
Vehicle vs. deer
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured after a vehicle struck a deer in the roadway at 12:51 p.m. Nov. 26 along I-80 eastbound, west of Columbia Hill Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2010 Jeep Cherokee driven by Seth Buchbindber, 42, of Old Bridge, N.J., was traveling east when it struck the deer. Buchbinder and three passengers were belted.
Vehicle vs. deer
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted after a vehicle struck a deer in the roadway at 5:43 p.m. Nov. 27 along I-80 eastbound at mile marker 205, White Deer Township, Union County.
A 2015 Toyota Camry driven by George Woytowiez, 56, of Union, N.J., was traveling east in the left lane when it struck the deer, police reported. Woytowiez and a passenger were belted.
Vehicle vs. deer
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted after a vehicle struck a deer in the roadway at 8:16 p.m. Nov. 27 along Route 642 west, west of Church Road, Liberty Township, Montour County.
A 2009 Honda Accord driven by Justin R. Kozick, 29, of Lewisburg, was traveling west when it struck a deer in the roadway, troopers reported. Kozick and a passenger were belted.
Union County Deed transfers
• Nathan S. Hosterman, Leslie M. Hosterman to Carol L. Stimmel, Frances M. Magee, property in East Buffalo Township, $277,900.
• Tobias M. Yoder, Fronie E. Yoder to Joseph E. Hershberger, Annie F. Yoder Hershberger, property in Union Township, $50,000.
