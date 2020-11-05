LEWISBURG — A morning pledge that all votes in the state would be counted was recalled at midday Wednesday in Hufnagle Park, Lewisburg.
Mariel Miller, Sunrise Movement spokesperson, said the midday rally was organized to put pressure on local officials and ensure all votes cast in the election season would be counted.
Miller said there were issues with voter suppression in 2020 but admitted that wait times and problematic voting machines accounted for most of the problems locally.
“We don’t want people to be discouraged in terms of voting,” Miller said. “You have a right and you should be able to go vote and make your decision for president.”
The theme of the rally was similar to an earlier defense of the state’s vote-counting process issued by Gov. Tom Wolf. He pledged that all votes would be counted and decried attempts to argue otherwise.
Miller noted problems with voting machines were reported in the Milton area, but knew of no glitches in Union County. Miller added the Sunrise Movement did not object to mail-in balloting, especially during a pandemic.
On Election Day, Miller said members were stationed near a polling place on the Bucknell University campus and engaged in “vote tripling.” The practice involved asking people who had already voted to contact three acquaintances and remind them to vote.
“Some people maybe don’t feel like it matters or they just go vote because they have to,” Miller added. “We want to make it something people want to do.”
As local elections begin to take shape in 2021, Miller said the Sunrise Movement hoped to keep the momentum going and draw attention to local issues and candidates.
Partners in the rally included Green New Deal Lewisburg, Make the Vote Count, Hub for Progress, Pa. and Count the Ballot.
Anne Coyne of Green New Deal Lewisburg said the group originally wanted to demonstrate in the vicinity of the Union County Government Center. But the decision was made to go the the public park in Lewisburg to increase visibility for the event.
