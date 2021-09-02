MIFFLINBURG — As per an order issued earlier this week by the state Department of Health (DOH), facial covering was made mandatory in all school buildings.
Superintendent Dan Lichtel of the Mifflinburg Area School District posted a letter on the district website asking parents to start masking their children on Wednesday, Sept. 1. The message was hopeful that facial covering would minimize student and staff quarantines while increasing the likelihood of schools staying open for full-time instruction.
Lichtel acknowledged that “individuals feel differently about masking,” but that the district would comply. Facial covering would not be required at outdoor activities but would need to be worn on school buses.
His remarks noted that the state planned a comprehensive update to educators by the start of next month. The DOH planned to continue to evaluate community transmission rates, vaccination data and other indicators in the meantime.
Lichtel’s letter also includes remarks from the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE), which noted that all 67 counties in the state were reporting “substantial” or “high” rates of COVID-19 transmission. It added that young people were the largest remaining segment of the population which has not been vaccinated.
Meantime, Dr. Jennifer Polinchock, Lewisburg Area School District superintendent, observed that social distancing would remain at the same recommended distance of 3 feet to 6 feet. If students were wearing masks and keeping a safe distance, Polinchock said they would not be “caught up in contact tracing.”
COVID-19 cases in Mifflinburg schools were being monitored via a “tracker” on the district website. Recent figures reported two cases in a 14-day period at the high school and one apiece at the middle and elementary schools.
Polinchock noted the Lewisburg district would send community messages rather than using a “dashboard.”
