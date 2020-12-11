MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Kiwanis Club recently announced an alternative to this year's Holiday Food Box program.
People who would still like donate food were encouraged to make a donate to the Hope's Haven at Christ Lutheran Four Bell Church, where needy families may pick of food on Wednesdays.
The Kiwanis program, which annually packed boxes for about 90 families in need, was not done in 2020 due to the current viral pandemic. Needy families were annually identified by Union County, the Mifflinburg Area School District and the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way.
