SUNBURY—The Valley Players Community Theater Organization announced it is returning to the dinner theater stage, holding auditions for the upcoming comedy, “Five Tellers Dancing in the Rain,” by Mark Dunn.
Auditions will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 4-5 at The Packer House, 24 N. Third St., Sunbury. Performances will be held Nov. 5-6 and Nov. 12-13.
The script calls for five women. Sass, tears and charm occur as five bank tellers speak their hearts and brew lots of coffee in this comedy.
Directed by Heather Swartz of Selinsgrove, “Five Tellers” is set in the break room of a small bank in Mississippi on six consecutive weekday mornings.
For questions or more information, visit the Valley Players’ Facebook page, or contact Valley Players President Tara Deljanovan at tarier@gmail.com.
