MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Area School District officials have received notice that a student has tested positive for COVID-19.
A public announcement posted on the district website indicated the student last attended school Thursday, Nov. at Mifflinburg Area High School. People who have met the state Department of Health criteria for exposure have been contacted and informed they will need to self-quarantine for 14 days.
"In these challenging and unprecedented times, it is reassuring to know that our systems and plans are working effectively," the announcement read. "We look forward to our continued efforts with our faculty, staff, students and our community partners to provide a safe and effective learning environment."
The note added that the district will attempt to contact persons directly impacted before making further statements.
