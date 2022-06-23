LEWISBURG — Registration for the Lewisburg Arts Council Annual Sidewalk Chalk Festival will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, July 8 at Brushstrokes, Fourth and Market Streets, Lewisburg.
Pre-registration can be completed at www.lewisburgartscouncil.org. Artists need to supply their own chalk.
Chalk art can be completed at any time along Market Street from Second to Fifth streets with judging from 6 to 7:45 p.m. and winners announced at 8 p.m. in front of Brushtrokes.
Artists of all ages are invited, with prizes awarded to the top three in five age groups. Additionally, prizes will be awarded for best Lewisburg theme, incorporation of nature and Oceans of Possibilities. Prizes are sponsored by Sholley Insurance Agency, Brushstrokes, and PurityCandy.
Treats for younger artists will be provided by the Lewisburg Deli and the Cookie Dude. Coupons for treats will be available at registration.
The 2022 featured artist is Kasey Uhter, sponsored by First National Bank, is a previous prize winner.
Lewisburg Cheerleaders will offer face painting as a fundraiser from noon to 2 p.m. near Third and Market streets at the Post Office.
Entertainment, sponsored by Blaise Alexander Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Lewisburg, includes a performance by DePorterland.
Saturday, July 9 was announced as the rain date.
