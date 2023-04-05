Time to prepare for spotted lanternfly season

Arborist Ellen Roane prepares a tree to be protected from the spotted lanternflies.

 PENNLIVE/PATRIOT NEWS

HARRISBURG — The dreaded spotted lanternfly will soon return to menace anyone outdoors across most of the state, but there is still time to prepare for the rapidly spreading pests.

According to Ellen Roane, arborist with Harrisburg’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Facilities, the region will see young lanternflies start to be active in late April and early May — which gives us about a month to prepare traps.

