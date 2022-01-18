State Police At Selinsgrove 1-vehicle crash
CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP — A Middlinburg man escaped injury when his International Harvester struck a guide rail while removing snow.
The crash occurred at 2:45 a.m. Jan. 17 along South Susquehanna Trail, Chapman Township, Snyder County. Troopers said John W. Hollenbach, 44, was removing snow from the left northbound shoulder along South Susquehanna trail at the time of the crash. Hollenbach was belted.
Harassment
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A 42-year-old Middleburg man allegedly grabbed a 42-year-old Middleburg woman and threw her against a mirror during a domestic dispute.
Police said the incident was reported at 11:03 a.m. Jan. 16 along Zion Road and Bittersweet Lane, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Burglary
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Juveniles are suspected of using the hot tub of a 66-year-old Beaver Springs woman while she was at church.
The alleged incident was reported at 10 a.m. Dec. 19 along Center Avenue, Spring Township, Snyder County. The suspects are also believed to have taken several bottles of alcohol, a phone charger and a blanket.
Troopers are investigating.
Theft
MIDDLEBURG — Troopers are investigating the alleged theft of a snow blower sometime between 2:30 and 4 p.m. Jan. 16 along West Market Street, Middleburg, Snyder County.
A 65-year-old Middleburg man had placed the snow blower just outside his residence ahead of the storm, then left his property for a short period of time, police said. When he returned the snow blower had been removed. The snow blower is described as an MTD orange/black large snow blower with paint peeling on the rims. It is valued at $200.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 2021 black carry-on trailer was stolen from Lowe’s, police reported.
The incident was reported at 3:45 p.m. Dec. 16 from Lowe’s, 1389 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. An investigation is ongoing.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Two white males are suspected of taking several items from Lowe’s.
The incidents occurred between 12:01 a.m. Dec. 17 and 8:25 a.m. Dec. 23 at Lowe’s, 1389 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. A DeWalt propane heater valued at $239 and a tan Yeti cooler with rubber latches valued at $299.99 were taken, police noted.
Retail theft
PENN TOWNSHIP — A Lewisburg man has been charged with the theft of miscellaneous items valued at $150 from CVS.
The alleged incident occurred between 11:39 and 11:59 a.m. Dec. 2 at CVS, 1000 N. Market St., Penn Township, Snyder County. Paul Schuckers, 36, has been charged.
Theft by deception
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a report of unemployment fraud.
Someone allegedly used the personal information of a 63-year-old Selinsgrove woman. The incident was reported at 9:48 a.m. Jan. 11 along Lorian Drive, Penn Township, Snyder County.
State Police At Montoursville 1-vehicle crash (injury)
LEWIS TOWNSHIP —A Cogan Station woman and man sustained suspected minor injuries following a one-vehicle crash at 9:27 a.m. Jan. 16 along Lower Bodines Road, east of Field Station Road, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
Cheyenne M. Painter, 26, was traveling south in a 2004 Toyota Tacoma which went out of control, spun clockwise, went off the roadway and struck a tree, police reported. Painter and a passenger, Wesley K. Rarig, 31, were transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with what police described as minor injuries.
Painter will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A Tioga man was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, following a one-vehicle crash at 1:03 a.m. Jan. 16 along Route 15 north, Jackson Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Keith G. Dunham, 36, was traveling north in a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado which left the roadway, struck a guide rail and exit sign before rolling an unknown number of times. Dunham was belted and was transported with a suspected minor injury. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport man escaped injury when his vehicle slid down an embankment and into a tree at 3 p.m. Jan. 16 along Genesee Trail, Shrewsbury Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said the 1999 Mercury Mountaineer driven by David M. Seitzer, 48, slid while traveling north in slippery conditions. Seitzer was belted.
Vehicle into parked vehicle
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport man was not injured when his vehicle went out of control and crashed into a parked vehicle at 6:09 p.m. Jan. 15 along Daughertys Run Road, north of Wither Hollow Lane, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
James R. Flanigan, 44, was traveling north in a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox which drifted across the roadway, went out of control in a left curve, off the left side of the roadway and into a parked 2013 Jeep Patriot, police reported. Flanigan was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
Hit and run
UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash at 2 a.m. Jan. 16 along Kaiser Hollow Road, east of Route 87, Upper Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
A 2007 Ford F-150 XLT driven by Erik T. Wheeland, 19, of Williamsport, was traveling west in a right curve when it crossed into the oncoming lane, went back into the westbound lane, struck a guide rail, crossed the oncoming lane and hit the guide rail off the south side of the roadway, poilce reported. Wheeland will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed, police noted.
Harassment
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — Troopers were dispatched to a disturbance around 10:12 a.m. Jan. 15 in the parking lot of Sam’s Club, Lycoming Mall Circle, Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
There, a 61-year-old Williamsport woman and a 39-year-old Williamsport man allegedly engaged in a dispute over driving habits. One shoved the other and spit on the other and that person then striking the other in retaliation. Both were cited with harassment and disorderly conduct, police noted.
Harassment
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP — A 20-year-old Williamsport man was cited following an alleged physical altercation with a 56-year-old Jersey Shore man.
Troopers said an investigation showed a physical altercation took place.
Harassment
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a verbal altercation that turned physical between a husband and wife at 10:39 a.m. Jan. 15 along Schmouder Drive, Jackson Township, Lycoming County.
A 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, both of Trout Run, were cited.
Harassment
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A 57-year-old Trout Run man allegedly made physical and verbal actions toward a 43-year-old Williamsport woman.
The incident was reported at 8:25 p.m. Jan. 15 along Truman Street, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
Found property
ELDRED TOWNSHIP — Items were reportedly found at 10 a.m. Dec. 14 at a newly purchased mobile home.
The items were unused syringes and were safely discarded, police noted.
Lost registration plate
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A Pennsylvania registration plate K67534K was lost in the area of the Faxon Street exit along I-180 westbound, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
State Police At Bloomsburg 1-vehicle crash
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP — A Danville man was not injured when his vehicle hit a cable barrier along I-80 in Columbia County.
Troopers said a 1998 Dodge Power Ram driven by Kevin K. Murry, 44, was traveling east in the left lane at 1:20 p.m. Jan. 13 around mile marker 242.1 when it left the north shoulder and hit the cable. Murry was belted.
