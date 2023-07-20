WHITE DEER — For 70 years, the White Deer Community Park (WDCP) has served as a gathering place for the community, and a location that’s fueled many happy memories which span several generations.
To celebrate the park’s 70th anniversary, a Family Fun Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 22, in the park, located along the White Deer Pike.
The festival will feature a Chinese auction, crafts, vendors, entertainment, and games for children and adults. Food items will also be available for purchase.
The White Deer Community Park Association was formed in 1953 with the purpose of providing recreational facilities for picnics, community social events and athletic contests.
Park committee member Greg Prowant said the park was purchased for $1,100, with funds being raised by the White Deer Baseball Association
A board of 12 directors was established in 1955, with directors elected every June by the White Deer community.
Over the years, the park constructed a large community hall and kitchen, with lights in the hall repurposed from the old Union County Courthouse. There are also three covered picnic pavilions, indoor and outdoor restrooms, and of baseball fields.
In the late 1950s and ‘60s, the West Branch Baseball League hosted a team at the fields. Little League, and even Babe Ruth, played at the facility, according to park committee members.
Over the years nickel dip meals have been held at the park, where those in attendance would pay 5-cents for each serving of a food item they wished to purchase.
WDCP Secretary Nancy Messimer said fundraising is a critical part of what the organization does.
“We would like to maintain the park so that when people come here they leave with a positive experience,” said Messimer.
For the past 30 years, the park has held a pot pie fundraiser on the second Saturday of November. Volunteers have been selling hot sausages during the Watsontown Community Yard Sales.
A car show is planned to be held Aug. 22 in the park.
The WDCP obtained its 501c3 nonprofit designation this year.
Proceeds from the Family Fun Festival will be used for upcoming park projects, including new playground equipment and upgrades to the building and facilities.
Crafters and vendors interested in attending may contact Debby Reitmeyer Bieber at 570-220-0645. Volunteers are needed for this event, as well. Those interested should arrive at the park around 9 a.m. Saturday.
The grounds are available to be rented for activities such as meetings, family reunions and picnics.
To rent the facility, call Pam Showers at 570-412-0338.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.