WHITE DEER — For 70 years, the White Deer Community Park (WDCP) has served as a gathering place for the community, and a location that’s fueled many happy memories which span several generations.

To celebrate the park’s 70th anniversary, a Family Fun Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 22, in the park, located along the White Deer Pike.

